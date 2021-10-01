BRABUS 900 ROCKET Edition - The world’s fastest street-legal SUV

The marina of Monaco is the perfect backdrop for the world premiere of a new masterpiece from Brabus.

The Monaco Yacht Show will see world's fastest street-legal SUV with a top speed of 330 km/h (205 mph) celebrate its world premiere on September 22, 2021: The Brabus 900 ROCKET EDITION!

The new supercar is built in a limited edition of 25 vehicles based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe.

The power comes from the Brabus ROCKET 900 V8 twin-turbo increased-displacement engine.

Thanks to a displacement increase to 4.5 liters and an efficient high-performance forced induction system, this engine produces a peak output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft), limited in the car to 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft).