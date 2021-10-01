I Make $30K A Month From My Multiple Sugar Daddies | BLING LIFE

LA’S MOST plastic fantastic sugar baby is back - and this time he’s on the hunt for a new sugar daddy.

Garrett, 20, - known as ‘Hurricane Garrett’ to his 16,000 Instagram followers - currently rakes in around $30,000 a month, courtesy of his four sugar daddies.

Spending his days lapping up the LA sunshine, he loves splashing cash on luxury cars, designer clothes and high-end beauty treatments.

He said: “There’s this battle between my sugar daddies over who can get me more, basically to prove who has more money.” However, his life has not always been so glamorous, having been raised in a small, conservative town in Indiana.

“A lot of pretty traumatic things happened.

A mom basically exposed [my sexuality], I went to conversion counseling,” he continued.

“I’m out now, that’s all that matters.

I don’t want to go back.” Now, in a bid to attract a fifth sugar daddy and get the $5m house of his dreams, Garrett, who is set to move out of his LA apartment soon, has organised a photoshoot with best friend Justin Jedlica, also known as The Human Ken Doll.

Will the snaps be seen by the right people?

And of course, no day with Garrett would be complete without a surprise from one of his adoring sugar daddies - but what could they have bought him this time?

Garrett https://www.instagram.com/hurricanegarrett/ Justin https://www.instagram.com/justinjedlica/ Elliot https://www.instagram.com/theelliotfinn/