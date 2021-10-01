Covid19 Update India: 26,727 fresh cases reported in last 24 hours | Oneindia News
India recorded 26,727 fresh Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 3,37,66,707.

