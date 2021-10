Supreme Court lashed out at protesting farmers blocking Delhi highways | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court of India lashed out on the farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws saying that they have strangulated the entire city and blocked highways.

The farmer’s body had sought permission from SC to hold Satyagrah at Jantar Mantar.

#SupremeCourtofIndia #FarmersProtest #FarmProtestDelhi