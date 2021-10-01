Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19

Pharmaceutical company Merck says its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half in people recently infected with the coronavirus.
Research shows that the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir is likely to be effective against known COVID-19 strains.