Happy Birthday, Brie Larson!

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers turns 32 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the actress.

1.

French was the first language she learned.

2.

Larson began her acting career before the age of 10 with a skit on 'The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.'.

3.

Larson was the youngest person admitted to the American Conservatory Theater.

4.

She was briefly a pop star and released her debut album, ‘Finally Out of P.E.’.

5.

She has toured with Jesse McCartney.

