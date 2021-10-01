6 Tips , to Becoming a Vegetarian.
Although it may seem difficult, becoming a vegetarian is actually a lot easier than it looks.
.
In honor of World Vegetarian Day, here are 6 helpful tips to transition from a meat to plant-eater.
.
1.
, Find plant-based substitutes for the meat-based foods you are most attached to.
2.
, Experiment with different tofu recipes and find the ones you enjoy the most.
.
3.
, Add fruits and vegetables to your favorite meals, such as pizza toppings.
4.
, Try out different non-dairy alternatives.
5, Start with pescetarianism and work your way up to vegetarianism.
.
6.
, Test out different vegetarian takeout options