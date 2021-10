Tulare County Sheriff's Office warns about latest TikTok challenge

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement agency to warn students about a social media trend that could put them behind bars.

ITIS A SERUSIOOFFENSE, AND IF A STUDENT ISFOUND TO BE STEALINGIN,POSSESSION OF A STOLEN ITEM, ORDAMAGING SCHOOLPROPERTY, THE DISTRICT WILL TAKEAPPROPRIE ATDIIPSCLINARY ACTION AND POSSIBLYFILE CRIMINALCHARGES.

END QUOTESTARTING TODAY... PE