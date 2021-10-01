Top 5 Ways to Celebrate National Boyfriend Day (Sunday, Oct. 3)

National Boyfriend Day occurs in the United States every year on Oct. 3.

3.

According to a survey from NationalToday.com, of 1,000 Americans, 84 percent of people with boyfriends plan on celebrating the holiday.

Here are the top five ways people plan to surprise their boyfriend.

1, 24 percent plan on making a home-cooked meal for their boyfriend.

2, 23 percent reported that they were planning a “fun date.” .

10 percent said that they wanted to buy a special gift for their significant other.

4, 10 percent also said they plan on spending their night binge-watching a show with their boyfriend.

5. 4 percent said they specifically planned on watching some type of sports game