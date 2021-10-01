Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar to Perform at Super Bowl LVI

On September 30, the NFL, along with Pepsi and Roc Nation, announced a star-studded halftime show for the upcoming Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

This year's Pepsi Bowl LVI Halftime Show will feature performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J.

Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career, Dr. Dre, via NFL.

I'm grateful to JAY-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J.

Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment, Dr. Dre, via NFL.

This year's Super Bowl Halftime Show marks the third collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

The 2020 halftime show featured performances by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in Miami.

Super Bowl LV's halftime show saw The Weeknd headline in Tampa, Florida.

On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California, in the new SoFi Stadium, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton, Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton, will take center field for a performance of a lifetime.

, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, via NFL.

They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem, and the timeless Queen, Mary J.

Blige.

This is the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This is history in the making, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, via NFL.

Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium will air on February 13 on NBC, Telemundo and stream live on Peacock