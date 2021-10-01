How do carbon markets work?

In theory putting a price on carbon emissions should incentivise businesses to stop polluting.

So why have carbon markets failed to achieve their goal of reducing global emissions?

Read more here: https://econ.st/3mi51Eo 00:00 - Has putting a price on emissions worked?

00:27 - Where do carbon markets come from?

01:42 - How does ‘cap and trade’ work?

03:22 - Why aren’t carbon markets reducing emissions?

04:15 - What are the loopholes?

05:24 - What are the solutions?

