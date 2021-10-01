Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit | THR News

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over the star’s Black Widow payday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over the star’s Black Widow payday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled their lawsuit regarding the release of 'Black Widow' on Disney+. The terms of the deal..
Johansson said the streaming release of the Marvel movie breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.