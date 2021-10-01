Raiders' Derek Carr named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Carr completed 88 of 136 pass attempts (64.7 percent) for a league-high 1,203 yards with six touchdowns for a 101.4 rating over the league’s first three weeks, helping the Raiders begin 3-0 for the first time since 2002.
Carr completed 88 of 136 pass attempts (64.7 percent) for a league-high 1,203 yards with six touchdowns for a 101.4 rating over the league’s first three weeks, helping the Raiders begin 3-0 for the first time since 2002.
The Raiders are 3-0 and the play of their quarterback has been a big part of their winning equation. Derek Carr went 88-of-136 for..