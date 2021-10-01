'Free personality test' that's actually an introduction to Scientology goes viral

TikTokers are dabbling in Scientology, thanks to a popular personality test making the rounds.People are taking the Oxford Capacity Analysis (OCA) quiz to identify character traits that will affect their future.The test has no affiliation with Oxford University and has no basis in science.Still, TikTokers can hardly resist a personality test even if they know it's just for fun.According to Scientology, "The Oxford Capacity Analysis has benefited millions of people since 1960”.The test contains 200 questions including ones like, "Do you bite your fingernails?" and "Do children irritate you?".The video received 2.4 million views which sparked TikTok's interest in the OCA