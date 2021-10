How Disney Designed a Robotic Spider-Man

The stunts we love to watch in movies like 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' usually rely on a combination of green screen, stunt performers, and computer-generated models.

Stunts like these can be dangerous, especially when performed live...over and over.

At the new Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resorts, radical stunts are being performed everyday by a robotic acrobat.

Disney Imagineers Tony Dohi and Morgan Pope sit down with WIRED to talk about how they designed this amazing stuntronic robot.