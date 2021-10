Andy Serkis Breaks Down a Fight Scene from 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage'

On this episode of 'Notes on a Scene,' 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' director Andy Serkis break down the scene where Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) finally come together in an argument turned fight.

Serkis walks us through his vision for the action sequence frame by frame and highlights where exactly Tom Hardy adds his own sound effects.Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens wide exclusively in movie theaters October 1.

