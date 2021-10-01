A James Bond DB5 replica for your little secret agent

No Time To Die, the 25th movie and latest installment of the James Bond series is coming out and Aston Martin, Eon Productions, Bond film special effect supervisor Chris Corbould, and The Little Car Company collaborated to create the Aston Martin DB5 Junior No Time To Die edition.

Only 125 units will be created.

Each is powered by a 7.2 kWh battery with a 21.5 hp motor and has 80 miles of range per charge with speeds reaching 45 mph.

In true Bond fashion, the DB5 Junior will have a hidden switch panel.

In true Bond fashion, the DB5 Junior will have a hidden switch panel that can change your digital license plate, or activate your fake Gatling gun and smokescreen. Only 125 units of the DB5 Junior will be made with a lofty price tag of $122,616 before tax.