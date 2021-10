Police identify driver in hit-and-run in Dorchester

LIVE IN HYDE PARK, JOSHBROGADIR.JESSA:IC AND BREAKING NEWS INTHE HIT AND RUN CRASH THAT LEFTAN 11-YEAR-OLD BOY INJURED.BOSTON POLICE SAY THEY HAVEIDENTIFIED THAT ALLEGED DRIVER,AND WILL SEEK A COMPLAININROXBURY DISTRICT COURT.FRANCIS NEDWELL WAS ON HIS WAYTO SOOCHL WEDNESDAY WHEN HE WASSTRUCK ON COLUMBIA ROAD, THEDRIVER LEAVING THAT SCENE.HES IBEING TREATED FOR BROKENRIBS, AND HIS FAMILY SAYS HE MAYNEED SUR