Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg to Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show
"I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show," Dr. Dre wrote on Instagram sharing the news