100121_Government Funding Bill

While the government funding bill was signed by President Biden, it is only a stop-gap measure and there are other government fiscal bills that still hang in the balance.
While the government funding bill was signed by President Biden, it is only a stop-gap measure and there are other government fiscal bills that still hang in the balance.
Congress has passed a last-minute measure to prevent a government shutdown, and the bill has obtained President Joe Biden's..
The House has passed a last-minute resolution to avoid a government shutdown. House members voted 254 to 175 to pass a stop-gap..