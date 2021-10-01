Bathtub laundry basket hack for babies

Kayla Ellis (@theellisisland17) is a TikToker and parent who recently shared a mind-blowing bath time hack.The hack?

Place a towel-lined laundry basket into the bathtub to support and contain little ones during bath time!

.Experts say a baby bathtub should be made of plastic, be the right size for your baby, and have anti-slip padding that can help them stay seated upright.Many parents are using laundry baskets as a DIY substitute due to their convenient size and similar qualifications to baby bathtubs.Many parents are using laundry baskets as a DIY substitute due to their convenient size and similar qualifications to baby bathtubs.Ellis’ clip, titled “Why you should give your baby a bath in a clothes basket,”.According to Ellis, a towel can help keep your child warm by placing it over their legs while consistently pouring warm water over the towel.She claims that the laundry basket trick also makes bathroom blowouts easier to clean since any mess stays contained in the basket.Ellis notes that a laundry basket allows little ones to sit up, kick, and splash before highlighting that “they love it and look so darned cute!”.The hack’s relatability certainly struck a nostalgic chord with viewers.“I used to do this with my son!

The little blow-up baths are expensive, and this works just as well,” one user confirmed