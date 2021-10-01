Check your breasts for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes around each October to highlight the need to raise funds to battle an illness that kills more than 680,000 people every year.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes around each October to highlight the need to raise funds to battle an illness that kills more than 680,000 people every year.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes around each October to highlight the need to raise funds to battle an illness that kills more..
Links for Life is a nonprofit dedicated to spreading awareness about breast cancer.