Charlize Theron Says She's 'In' For An 'Addams Family 3'

"The Addams Family 2" star Charlize Theron tells Keshia Chante that she's "in" for a third instalment of the animated franchise, sharing the two co-stars she'd take along with her on a road trip.

The actress also dishes on how production is coming along for the sequel to her Netflix hit "The Old Guard".