BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY automaker footage

The Motorrad Vision AMBY, as it’s the closest looking to a motorcycle between the two bikes.

The term “AMBY” is short for Adaptive Mobility, which describes this bike’s purpose perfectly.

BMW says it's designed with the brand's enduro motorbike in mind as styling inspiration.

It has chunky tires wrapping the wheels to suggest off-road use, and both the height of the seat and fixed footrests attempt to impart a motorbike vibe to the experience.

