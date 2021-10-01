2022 Audi e-tron GT driving footage

The Audi E-Tron GT is the first electric vehicle that feels like a legitimate flagship for its brand.

It has presence, is blisteringly quick, and, most importantly, doesn’t seem like a slapdash effort to jump on the EV bandwagon.

It’s a car, first and foremost, not a gimmick.

And it’s a great one.

A base E-Tron GT starts at $99,900 with an RS at $139,900 (both are eligible for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit).

What does the additional $40,000 net you?

Well, there’s the power, for one.

The standard model's output is 496 horsepower but can be pushed to 522 in overboost mode.

Torque, similarly, is 464 lb-ft in normal driving, but there’s a total of 472 in reserve.

The RS uncorks 590 horsepower, or 637 when boosted, along with a total of 612 lb-ft.

That translates to a manufacturer’s stated 0–60 time of 3.9 seconds for the regular E-Tron and 3.1 for the RS.