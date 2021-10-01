Stella Vita is a fully sustainable camper powered by large solar panels

Stella Vita is a solar-powered camper designed by Solar Team Eindhoven.

The solar panels expand up and out to absorb the sun’s rays.

Stella Vita has a top speed of 75 mph with 373 miles of range when fully charged.

Transcript: A solar-powered camper van.

Stella Vita could be your next green home on wheels.

Solar panels on the roof absorb an enormous amount of solar energy.

Solar Team Eindhoven claims that the amount of energy absorbed by the Stella Vita can power your “vehicle, shower, tv, charge your laptop, and make coffee.” Stella Vita has a top speed of 75 mph with 373 miles of range when fully charged it takes 2 to 3 days to fully charge.

Inside the solar-powered camper is a kitchen, bed, sofa, shower, and toilet.