Maleficent refuses to break character when adorable doppelgänger walks up to her

A sweet toddler tested the acting skills of Maleficent at Disney World, and the adorable footage is going viral.Posted by the TikTok account @badparentingmoments, the villain's hilarious exchange with her tiny doppelgänger garnered over 20 million views and nearly 10,000 comments.In the video, a very in-character Maleficent is put to the test whena villainous toddler approaches her."It's awfully small," the evil queen sneers at the tiny tot — who promptly blows her a sweet kiss."Is it blowing me a kiss...?" Maleficent asks the toddler's mom, who smiles and stands watch close by.The true test of Maleficent's acting skills comes when the toddler touches the villainess' gloved hand, forcing the queen to turn a stony face into the crowd.While the evildoer never officially breaks character, many TikTokers feel like the actress' face betrays just how desperately she wanted to hug the toddler.Thousands of TikTokers shared their reactions to the sweet moment in the comments.

"Her face really said, ‘Omg it’s so precious,'" one user commented