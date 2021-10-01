Andie MacDowell And Daughter Margaret Qualley Talk Working Together On ‘Maid’
Netflix’s latest series, “Maid”, stars real life mother-daughter duo Andie MacDowell and Margaret Qualley.

ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman caught up with the pair to find out if working with family is really all it’s cracked up to be.