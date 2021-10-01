TikTok is obsessed with a new ‘secret’ convenience store in New York City

8-Twelve may look like a 7-Eleven, but don’t let that fool you.The part pop-up, part real-life convenience-store showed up seemingly out of nowhere in New York City, and now TikTok is obsessed with it.It’s easy to see why.

The store and its strange, “mystery” vending machine seemed to appear out of nowhere, .... with plenty of users only learning about it thanks to viral clips of TikTokers touring the inside.One video, by the popular account New York Bucket List (@newyorkbucketlist), drew more than 1.2 million views.In the clip, the TikToker visits 8-Twelve, which looks a lot like a standard 7-Eleven convenience store.The only difference is the bizarre decorations covering the storefront — including an ad for a fake, Jeff Bezos-themed ice cream treat.Once inside, visitors are greeted by a giant vending machine that only accepts $2 and $20 bills.

The glowing machine dispenses mystery items, like custom-branded candy and soda.As it turns out, 8-Twelve was actually set up by the New York-based art collective MSCHF.

The company has launched all kinds of creative campaigns in recent years