TikTok explores what it truly means to 'understand the assignment'

You've probably seen the phrase "understood the assignment" used to death on social media.Here's why everyone is saying it.The slang term is a popular way to praise someone who is going above and beyond to do a good job.According to Urban Dictionary, "understood the assignment" means, "a phrase used when someone is giving it 110% ...Whether it’s what they’re doing, what they’re wearing, someone who is really on top of their s***" .In the Twitter trend, users pay tribute to their favorite actors and actresses who've been able to pull off a slew of eclectic roles.TikTok tends to go along with Urban Dictionary's definition, rather than focusing on celebrities