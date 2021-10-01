Starmer: Police must reassure public on women’s safety

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for “absolute clarity of communicating” from the Metropolitan Police over how they will improve women's safety following the murder of Sarah Everard.

“I don’t think that should be telling women how to change their behaviour, I think it should be the police reassuring women and the rest of us as to how they’re going to change policing to make sure that women are safe,” he said.

Report by Buseld.

