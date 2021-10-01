Inside Nina Dobrev's 1920's Spanish Style Home

Today Architectural Digest brings you to West Hollywood to tour Nina Dobrev’s stunning Spanish style home.

Dobrev, who is Bulgarian and spent some of her childhood in the south of France, leaned into her heritage when revamping the interiors with designer Charlie Barstein.

While an airy sense of California cool is evident in sleek brass details and locally-sourced art and furniture, her careful preservation of the residence’s late-1920s Spanish-style architecture provides a sense of European elegance.