Post Malone Cancels 2021 Posty Fest

Stereogum reports that Post Malone has called off the third Posty Fest which was supposed to take place on Halloween weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The lineup was slated to include hip-hop superstars Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, Flo Milli and more.

The lineup even reportedly included some heavy rock bands like Turnstile and Gatecreeper.

Variety originally reported that the 2021 festival has officially been called off.

According to Stereogum, the reason for the cancellation is not directly related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022, Statement from Live Nation, via Stereogum.

Refunds available at point of purchase.

We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet.

Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon, Statement from Live Nation, via Stereogum.

According to Variety, the festival's organizers were having a hard time implemeting Covid-19 protocols in Texas, which has looser measures in place than most other states.

Post Malone launched Posty Fest during 2018 with its first sold-out event at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

The venue expanded to the AT&T Stadium in 2019.

The festival has featured performances by Travis Scott, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator, Meek Mill, and others.

