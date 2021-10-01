Pacquiao Retires From Boxing, Announces His Candidacy for Philippine President

Pacquiao Retires From Boxing, Announces His Candidacy, for Philippine President.

On October 1, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy for the Philippine presidency.

ABC reports that over 18,000 national, local and congressional posts will be decided in the elections scheduled to be held on May 9, 2022.

Pacquiao, former national police chief Panfilo Lacson and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno have announced they will vie to succeed controversial President Rodrigo Duterte.

According to ABC, Pacquiao and Duterte, once close allies, had a well-publicized falling out earlier this year.

The conflict reportedly began after Pacquiao claimed that corruption has worsened under the current administration.

Those who take advantage of the nation, stealing, robbing the Filipino nation, your happy days of taking advantage in the government are already numbered because if the Lord places me there, I promise not only to the Filipino people, but also my promise to God, that they all will be put in prison, Manny Pacquiao, Phillipine Presidential Candidate, via ABC.

On September 29, the 42-year-old senator announced that his legendary boxing career had come to an end as he officially retired from the sport.

According to ABC, despite controversy, Duterte remains popular based on opinion polls