Infectious disease doctor calls Merck COVID-19 pill 'very promising'

A possible new breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus.
The pharmaceutical company Merck announced Friday its experimental COVID-`19 pill reduces hospitalizations and deaths from the virus by half.
A possible new breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus.
The pharmaceutical company Merck announced Friday its experimental COVID-`19 pill reduces hospitalizations and deaths from the virus by half.
An experimental pill to treat COVID-19 may cut the risk of hospitalizations and death from the virus in half.