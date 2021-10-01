Britney Spears’ Conservatorship To Be Fully Terminated By Her 40th Birthday

Britney Spears is finally free from her father’s control, and the “Toxic” singer is looking forward to a very bright future.
Spears’ lawyer now believes we can expect a full termination of the conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec.
2.
Britney Spears stripped down to her birthday suit in Instagram nude photos in the aftermath of her dad Jamie Spears being suspended..