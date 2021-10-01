Britney Spears’ Conservatorship To Be Fully Terminated By Her 40th Birthday
Britney Spears is finally free from her father’s control, and the “Toxic” singer is looking forward to a very bright future.

Spears’ lawyer now believes we can expect a full termination of the conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec.

2.