Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg To Perform At Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Super Bowl is headed to Ingelwood, California in 2022 and in keeping with the theme, the Halftime show has tapped 5 legendary hip hop artists including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J.
Blige and Kendrick Lamar to perform.
The Pepsi-presented spectacle will go down inside Inglewood's new SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.
Bei der berühmten Halbzeitshow des Super Bowl 2022 gibt es ordentlich was auf die Ohren. Superstars wie Kendrick Lamar werden für..