Recall Roundup

WHEN WE COMEBACK.EACH WEEK -- WE DIVE INTO THELATEST RECALLS TO HELP YOU CHECKYOUR CLOSETS, GARAGE AND YARDFOR POTENTIALLY UNSAFE PRODUCTS.THIS WEEK... 2-NEWS PROBLEMSOLVER, CORI DUKE SAYS A PAIR OFA-T-V RECALLS TOP THE (RECALLROUNDUP (.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Venomo-Mtorsports-Recalls-Youth-Model-All-Terrain-Vehicles-ATVs-Due-to-Crash-Hazard-and-Violation-of-Federal-Safety-Standard-Sold-Exclusively-on-VenomMotorsports-comVENOM MOTORSPORTS IS RECALLINGYOUTH MODEL A-T-V )S FOR NOTMEETING MANDATORY SAFETYSTANDARDS....INCLUDING SPEED RESTRICTIONS.SEVERAL GAS AND ELECTRIC MODELSARE INVOLVED IN THE RECALL.IF YOU HAVE ONE STOP USING ITAND CONTACT VENOM MOTORSPORTS TOARRANGE RETUSRN FOR A FULLREFUND.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Phoenix-200-All-Terrain-Vehicles-ATVs-Recalled-by-Polaris-Due-to-Crash-Hazard-Recal-lAlertPOLARIS IS RECALLING MODEL YEAR2011 THROUGH 2021 PHOENIX 200A-T-V )S.THE THROTTLE STOP SPEED CONTROLCAN BREAK AND BECOME STUKCPOSING A CRASH HAZARD.YOU SHOULD STOP USIN GTHERECALLED MODELS AND CONTACTPOLARIS FOR A FREE REPLACEMENTTHROTTLE SPEED CONTROL BRACKET.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Macys-Recalls-Martha-Stewart-Collection-Oil-Vinegar-Cruets-Due-to-Lacerationa-HzardMACY )S IS RECALLING MARTHASTEWART COLLECTION OIL ANDVINEGAR CRUETS.THE GLASS CAN BREAK DURINGUSE... POSING A LACERATIONHAZARD.IF YOU HAVE A RECALLEDCRUET....STP OUSING IT ANDCONTACT MACY )S FOR A FULLREFUND.https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Kohls-Recalls-SONOMA-Goods-For-Life-Branded-Ultimate-Oversized-Antigravity-Chairs-Due-to-Fall-HazardAND KOHL )S IS RECALLING SONOMAGOODS FOR LIFE BRANDED ULTIMATEOVERSIZED ANTIGRAVITY CHAIRS.THE CHAIR CAN BREAK OR COLLAPSEWHEN WEIGHT IS APPLIED POSING AFALL HAZARD.STOP USING THE CHAIRS AND RETURNTO KOHL )S.CUSTOMERS WITH A RECEIPT WILLGET A LFUL REFUND.THOSE WITHOUT A RECEIPT WILL GETA STORE CREDIT.RECALLS ARE DROPPING EVERYWEEK..

AND WE ARE MONITORINGTHEM TO KEEP YOUR AND YOUR LOVEDONES SAFE.FOR MORE... VISIT KJRH DOT C