Western Museum of Mining and Industry to host a Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch

October is officially here and for many, that means Pumpkin Season is upon us.

If you’re looking for a family activity to do this weekend, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry is excited to be hosting a “Harvest Festival and Pumpkin Patch.” The event will take place from 9- 4 p.m.

On Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m.

On Sunday.