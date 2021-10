Killeen police department domestic violence walk

TOGETHER, BECAUSE THIS IS ABIG COMMUNITY SUISE, IT'S NOTJUST AN ISSUE FOR THE VICTIMS,IT AFFECTS EVERYONE.AN"AVERAGE OF 20 PEOPLE AREPHYSICALLY ABUSED BY THEIRINTIMATE PARTNER EVERY MINUTE.THAT'S ACCORDING TO THE"NATIONAL CHILD TRAUMACTISTRESS NETWO."RKTHE NUMBERS ARE STUNNING...ANDONLY GETTIN WORSE DURING THEPANDEMIC.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCECASES ARE THOUGHT TO BE UP ATLEAST TEN PERCENT.

25 NEWSREPORTER LEIGHA MCNEIL TELLSUS HOW THE KILLEEN POLICEDEPARTMENT IS RAISGINAWARENESS.KPD IS HONORING THE STT AROFNATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCEAWARENESS MONTH BY HOSTINGTHEIR FIRST COMMUNITY WALKAGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.IT'S AN ONGOING ISSUE THAT HASBEEN A GROWING PROBLEM RIGHTHERE IN OUR BACK YARD "I KEPTGOING BACK KEPT LEAVING, KEPTGOING BACK THEN LEAVING."TRACK 1 WE'VE BEEN TELLINGTHEIR STORIES FOR YEARS SOT:CLARISSA TREVINO - DOMESTICVIOLENCE SURVIVOR ""I WOULD GOTO WORK SOMETIMES WITH BUSTEDLIPS AND BLACK EYES AND IWOULD VEHA TO WEAR MAKEUP TOCOVER IT UP." TRACK 2 STORIESOF SURVIVORS SOT: CALYRONTHOMAS, DOMESTIC VIOLENCESURVIVOR "HE SHOT MY MHEROTFIRST IN THE ABDOMEN AREA DANTHEN TOOK ME INTO THE LIVINGROOM AND SHOT ME IN THE FACEAT POINT BLANK RANGE." TRACK 3STORIES OF FIGHTERS SOT: MIAARCARMONA - DOMESTIC VIOLENCESURVIVOR " I USE MYSELF AS ATOOL FOR WOMEN AND MEN WHOHAVE BEEN ABUSED TO LET THEMKNOW YOU CAN GET OUT OF IT BUTYOU GOT A WANT TO FIGHT."TRACKS 4 STORIES OF LOVED ONESTAKEN TOON SOON SOT: LATOYAWELLS - LOST HER DAUGHTETORDOMESTIC VIOLENCE "AS HERMOTHER, I PROBABLY CAN BE THEONLY ONE PERSON TO SAY IDEFINITELY CAN BELIEVE THATTHAT HAPPENED.

YEAH, I SAW ITCOMI BNGEFORE I GOT HERE.

ANDTHAT'S THE SAD THINK ABOUT IT.THERE WASN'T NOTHING I COULDDO." TRACK 5 THEIR STORIESECHOING MILLIONS OF OTHERSACROSS THE COUNTRY ANDTHOUSANDS HERE IN KILLEEN T:SOKIMBERLY ISETT - CRIME VICTIMLIAISON , KILLEEN POLICEDEPARTMENT "WE'VE SEEN ANINCREASE IN DOMESTIC VIOLENCE.A LOT OF TIMES VICTIMS AREKIND OF SILENCED.

YOU KNOW,THEY, THEY DON'T WANT TO SAYANYTHING." TRACK 6 THESTATISTICS SURROUNDINGDOMESTIC VIOLENCE, ONLYGETTING WORSE, PUSHING THELLKIEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT TOHOST AN AWARENESS WALK SOT:KIMBERLY ISETT - CRIME VICTIMLIAISON , KILLEEN POCELIDEPARTMENT "HEARING FROMHE TVICTIMS, THEY'RE READY FORTHIS, THEY'RE, THEY'RE REALLYINTERESTED IN THIS EVENT.

,SOIT'S GOING TO BE GOOD RAIN ORSHINE." REPORTER TAG THE FREEEVENT BE AT LIONS CLUB PARK INKILLEEN FORM 11-2 RAIN ORSHINE.

FOLKS ARE ENCOURAD GETOPARTICIPATE IN THE 1-MILEEDUCATIONAL WALK AND PURPLTOESHOW THEIR SUPPORT.

REPORTINGIN KILLEEN LEIGHA MCNEIL5 2NEWSTHERE ARE PLENTY OF RESOURCESAVAILABLE.

THE "NATIALONDOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE" --THE "DATING ABUSE HELPLINE" --THE "CENTER FOR VICTIMOFSCRIME" -- AND "THE ADVOCYACCENTER FOR CRIME VICTIMS ANDCHDRILEN" ARE JUST FEWEXAMPLES.

FOR A FULL LIST --VISIT "N-C-A-D-V D