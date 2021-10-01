Special Announcement by Esri

From August 23 to September 13, developers from around the world are joining Esri and TechCrunch for Hack for a Sustainable Future—a hackathon to imagine and build new apps to take on global challenges like climate, equity, and public health.

With big ideas and market-leading location services from Esri, participants are creating some truly innovative solutions that highlight the power of mapping technology for purpose-driven problem solving.

Tune in to this special announcement to find out who the winner is to the hackathon.