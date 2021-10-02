BA Teacher Gives to Students in Need

LIVE.STAY TUNED.LIFE AT BROKEN ARROW HIGHSCHOOL IS ALL ABOUT COMMUNITY...AND HELPING OTHERS.IN FACT, THERE )S A LEADERSHIPCLASS THAT INSPIRES STUDENTS TODO JUST THAT.IT )S RUN BY A P-E TEACHER WHOFOR YEARS... HAS BEEN COLLECTINGALL KINDS OF THINGS... FORSTUDENTS IN NEED.HERE )S MIKE BROOKS... WITHWHY... MARY FOWLER... IS"POSITIVELY OKLAHOMA."MARY FOWLER... IS THE GO-TOPERSON... AT BROKEN ARROW HIGHSCHOOL.SHE ETACHES P-E... AND ALSO ISTHE "KEEPER OF THE CLOSET"... AROOM STOCKED FULL OF THINGS TOHELP STUDENTS IN NEED.IT ALL STARTED WITH AN EMAILFROM A TEACHER.Mary Fowler / Broken Arrow P.E.TeacherThe very first cold day about 7years ago that there was a malestudent that needed a coat.SHE SAYS THE NEXT DAY...TEACHERS AND STAFF DONATED 12VERY NICE COATS.THE STUDENT CHOSE A NORTHFACEJACKET THAT MADE HIM VERY PROUD.BUT THAT LFT E11 JACKETS THATNEEDED TO BE STOREDAnd I was like ummm I )ve got alocker room (laughs)THAT LOCKER ROOM NOW INCLUDESALL KINDS OF THINGS.THERE )S SHAMPOO... BODY WASH...RAZORS... CLOTHING... AS WEL ALSBEAUTIFUL NEW AND GENTLY WORNROPM DRESSES.The thankfulness is prettyprofound.MRS. FOWLER DOES ALL SHE CAN TOFIND WHATEVER HER STUDENTSNEED... EVEN THOUGH SOETMIMESTHEY )RE EMBARASSED TO ASK.Sometimes they )re a littlesheepish when they come to meand I tell them You know whatthis is so temporary and one dayyou can pay it forward tosomebody else.

:50 and that )show you say thank you.:53IT )S ALL ABOUT COMMUNITY ATBROKEN ARROW HIGH...MRS. FOWLER ALSO TEACHES THE"TIGER CHALLENGE LEADERSHIP"CLASS... WHERE STUDENTS LEARNABOUT COMMUNITY SERVICE... ANDHELP THOERS BY COLLECTING EVENMORE SUPPLIES FOR HER LOCKERROOM.JENNA WINFREY / JUNIOR: Itreally is important to give backand this class just makes youfeel very good.SIDNEY PENNINGTON / SENIOR:Sh e)s just the most selflessperson I )ve eerv met.It )s started out as really smaland then everything kind ofblossoms and you create thesemonsters, then you got to feed