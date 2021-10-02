The Best in Home Design Products and Ideas to Transform Your Life

Home renovations are at an all-time high.

After the tough year-and-a-half we've had, it's never been more important to make our homes our safe havens.

In its fourth and biggest year yet, Whole Home is an annual built-from-the-ground-up showcase of the finest design products and ideas today and, it provides serious design inspiration.

The rolling hills surrounding Fredericksburg, Texas--an emerging design and culinary destination with bustling shops, boutique hotels, and a growing viticultural region--set the perfect all-American backdrop as House Beautiful celebrates its 125th anniversary.

We hit House Beautiful's Whole Home Concept House to see some of the latest from the kitchen to the laundry room in home design.

See more at housebeautiful.com/wholehome .