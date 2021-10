GRCC vs Wayland

GRAND RAPIDSCATHOLIC CENTRAL ACHACNE TO GET TO SIX AND OHTONIGHT...C-C BACK HOME AT COUGAR STADIUMHOSTING WAYLAND IN THE OKGOLD..---FIRST QUARTER ACTION COUGARS ONTHE MOVE *JOHN PASSINAULT* QUICKTHROW TO * NOLAN ZIEGLER *E HTURNS UPFIELD AND GETS INTOTHE ENDZONE.CATHOLIC CENTRAL UP 7-0━-STILL FIRST QUARTER ..COUGARSNEAR MIDFIELD *PASINAULT* LOOKSAND THROWS TO * DEVINFRIDLEY-BELL* HE MAKES ADENDFEER MISS AND TURNS ON THESPEED TO OUT RUN THE DEFENSEOR FTHE TOUCHDOWN.

MAKING THE SCORE14-0━CENTRAL AGAIN ON THE MOVE*PASSINAULT* DROPS BACK THISTIME HE HITS *JOE MULLETT* INFLAT WITH BLOCKERS.

HE FINDS THEHOLE AND THE E