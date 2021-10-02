Arizona grocery chain Bashas’ sold to California grocer

An Arizona grocery chain has been sold to an independent regional California grocer.

ARIZONA-OPERATED FOR NEARLY 90YEARS IS HEADING TOCALIFORNIA.

BASHAS' IS BASEDIN CHANDLER BUT IS BEINGBOUGHT BY RAL-EY'S HOLDINGCOMPANY IN SACRAMENTO,CALIFORNIA.

THE PRICE OF THEACQUISITION HAS NOT BEENREVEALED -- BUTHE T DEAL ISEXPECTED TO CLOSE BY THE ENDOF THE YEAR.TH