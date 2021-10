Dogs give mom full attention at the word “food”

While Rambo the cute Cavalier King Charles is playing, Samson, the huge Newfoundland realizes something important.....he’s hungry!!

He quickly barks to alert the house.

Mom asks him what’s wrong and quickly gets her answer once she says the magic word “food”!

Instantly both pups stop what they’re doing and give mom their full attention.

This makes mom and daughter Sierra laugh.

These two are so funny and so predictable.

Time to eat!