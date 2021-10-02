Yorkie introduces her puppies to ferret best friends

One-month-old Yorkie puppies Donny, Johny and Barney are trying to "establish contact" with the owners of the house - these ferrets named Borchy, Romchy and Eva.
Mom Deborah is very nervous.
Cuteness overload!
Deborah the Yorkie plays a game of tag with her best friend Borchy the ferret. This is too fun!