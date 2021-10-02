Orange County Sheriff John Mina says body recovered that he believes are remains of Miya Marcano
Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed Saturday that deputies located the body of a woman they believe is Miya Marcano.

The body was discovered at around 10:45 a.m.

Saturday in the wooded area of Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando.