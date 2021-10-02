Orange County Sheriff John Mina says body recovered that he believes are remains of Miya Marcano

Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed Saturday that deputies located the body of a woman they believe is Miya Marcano.
The body was discovered at around 10:45 a.m.
Saturday in the wooded area of Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando.
Orange County Sheriff John Mina confirmed Saturday that deputies located the body of a woman they believe is Miya Marcano.
The body was discovered at around 10:45 a.m.
Saturday in the wooded area of Tymber Skan apartments in Orlando.
Right now it's as if Miya Marcano has disappeared into thin air. But the Orange County Sheriff says he suspects foul play in her..