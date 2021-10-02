UK fuel crisis: Government calls on army and foreign lorry drivers to boost supplies

Military personnel will be deployed next week to distribute petrol, while 300 visas for overseas tanker drivers will be issued 'immediately'.
Military personnel will be deployed next week to distribute petrol, while 300 visas for overseas tanker drivers will be issued 'immediately'.
Army Put On Standby, as UK Gas Shortage, Causes Panic.
On September 28, gas shortages in major
cities prompted the UK..
Panic-buying motorists run pumps dry across the UK, but leading suppliers anticipate quick return to normality
The UK's..