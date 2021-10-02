Rain chances stick around

Kyle mounts over the checkHope you're having a greatthat rain.

But with all thmight be noticing some ofout on the trees.

Just a lwe're going to see quite ahere as we go through theand through the month of oof rain though in our sundto have to playing aroundday for outdoor activitiescool as well at 73 rain cha little bit for the upcomstill going to be there.

Sto the bus stop.

I want toumbrella here for the nexttemperatures though, stilla little above that averagthe lower seventies.

Put iyou in the 70 planning formiddle to upper 70s for usthings that looks like dry